Sandra Lee Spady, a long-time resident of Salem, Oregon, passed away on Aug. 8, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Sandy was born to Beulah and Bill Jensen, in 1943, in Forest Grove. The family moved to Waldport in 1952. They lived there until moving to Dallas, Oregon, in the mid 50s. She attended middle and high school in Dallas where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Russell Spady. They moved to Salem in the late 60s and raised two sons, Brad and Corey. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in December of this year.
Sandy worked for the state, in the prison system while the boys grew up. She was Secretary to the Warden of the State Penitentiary. Her greatest career was the business that she and Russell started and grew together, Salem Sign Co.
Sandy is survived by her husband Russell, sons Brad (Cindy) and Corey (Angie); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; her older sister Joanne “Joey” Jensen and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sandy believed in hard work, family, God and love. Her ability to put others needs before her own, her delicious cooking skills and witty sense of humor will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Illahe Hills Country Club, 3376 Country Club Drive South Salem, from noon to 3 p.m. All who knew and loved Sandy are invited to attend. In leu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Willamette Valley Hospice at 1015 Third St SW Salem, OR 97304.
