Jan. 30, 1938 - Sept. 26, 2022
Sandra (Sandy) Mae Curtis, 84, of Monmouth, Oregon, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Sept. 26.
She was born to William and Helen Weddle on Jan. 30, 1938, in Grangeville, Idaho. In the early years of her life, Sandra and her family lived in a gold mine camp along the Salmon River in Idaho. Following her birth, the camp was renamed Camp Sandra.
Sandra’s family moved to Spokane, Washington, when she was 4 years old. She graduated from North Central High School in 1956. At North Central, she was a member of the Red Feathers drill team and was an excellent student. She was also involved with Youth for Christ and served as the secretary for the Greater Spokane area YFC clubs. Through the influence of YFC, Sandra made the decision to trust in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at Broadway Baptist Church in Spokane. It was also during her time with YFC that she met and dated a young man named Don Curtis.
Following high school, Sandra attended Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California. A year and a half later, she transferred to Biola Bible College in Los Angeles, California, where Don was attending. After their sophomore year of college, the two high school sweethearts, Don and Sandra were married on June 22, 1958, in Spokane.
After college, both Don and Sandra worked in Christian education in Salem before moving to Fairbanks, Alaska, where their faith in God was tested. On the day they arrived in Fairbanks in 1967, their 2-year-old daughter was killed in a tragic accident. A month later, the contents of their home were destroyed by a 100-year flood. Just a year after that, Sandra had a full-term stillborn son. Through all of this, Sandra persevered and continued to trust in God’s goodness.
Sandra’s life was defined by her love for God and family. She enjoyed being a homemaker, cook, seamstress, gardener, and pastor’s wife. She also enjoyed camping with the family, playing cards, and supporting her children and grandchildren at their numerous sporting, music, and drama events. The highlight of every year was Women’s Camp at Camp Tadmor in July. She worked as a bus driver for the Monmouth First Baptist Christian School and retired from the Monmouth Public Library, where she worked as a librarian assistant. She volunteered as a church treasurer, Sunday School teacher, AWANA leader, and women’s ministries. Her greatest passion was to see her family know and love Jesus as their Savior.
Growing up Sandra never dreamed she would be able to travel the world -- but she did. She and Don took numerous cruises, including traveling through the Panama Canal and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as visiting Europe, Israel, and the UK. They also loved to travel the U.S. in their 5th-wheel, visiting over 40 states.
Sandra was predeceased by a daughter Catherine, and a stillborn son.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Don Curtis; sons Steve (Karen), Dennis (Kathy), Scott (Leslie), David (Kristi), daughter Debbie Curtis; brother Doug Weddle; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Independence, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Sandra’s memory to Camp Tadmor, a Christian camp where she attended for over 40 years.
Camp Tadmor, 43943 McDowell Creek Dr., Lebanon, OR, 97355.
Bollman’s Funeral Home is caring for the family.
