Scott Andrew Garrison

May 5, 1976 – July 14, 2023
It is with a heavy heart the Garrison family announces the death of Scott Garrison on July 14, 2023.
He lived an extraordinary life filled with adventure, laughter and love. Scott was never a stranger to anyone and had a smile for everyone.
He served aboard the USS Nimitz after graduation from Stayton High School.
He loved to garden and share his vegetables. He loved all sports.
He is survived by his wife Miranda; children Elizabeth and David; mother Suzanne; brother Erick; grandmother Marion Flory; stepmother Sheryl Garrison Wetzel; and many aunts, uncles, cousins; and In-laws Janet Brown, Patty, Cody and Casey.
He joins his father David in heaven.
Memorial Service will be held at Restlawn Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon, on July 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. and reception to follow at the Arena Sports Bar & Grill, Independence, Oregon.
