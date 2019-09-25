Scott Gabriel Spangler was born to Lee and Lynda Spangler at Elmendorf Air Force Base Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, on Jan. 24, 1976.
He is survived by his sisters Ami Teal, Patty Lynn; and brother Jonathan Spangler.
He left this world too soon on Sept. 18, and is survived by his sons Cody and Miles Spangler; and his daughter Kaylie Spangler.
Scott had a huge heart and loved big. He was hilarious, always bringing laughter to the room. He had a way of making any hard situation bearable and all fun moments more enjoyable. He would do anything for someone he loved; if you were one of the lucky ones you know what we’re talking about. He will be missed by so many.
Private services were held. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
