Sharon D. (O’Reilly) Collinsworth, age 75, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Accordius Health, a caring and loving nursing facility, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
The world lost a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. Sharon battled illness, but it never stopped her from thinking of others and providing words of love and encouragement. Her heart always had room for one more person to love. She was full of life. She was a strong, independent, and a stubborn Italian and Irish woman who loved everyone and never hesitated to put you in your place. She loved spending time with other’s and sharing her memories from childhood.
Sharon was born on March 18, 1945, in Great Falls, Montana, to Francis J. and Bernadine (DeRose) O’Reilly.
She graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1963 and worked for her father’s real estate business as a secretary.
She married Maynard (Bud) J. Bolin Jr. on Aug. 21, 1965, and had four children: Debe, Dena, D’ann and Dawn. Sharon and Bud made their home in Deer Lodge, Montana, where Sharon worked as a playground and lunch aide for the school district and then as a secretary in the steno pool at the Montana State Penitentiary.
She moved to Oregon in 1989 and married Wayne Collinsworth on Aug. 11, 1990. She continued raising her family and working as a secretary for Touch of Mink in Salem, Oregon, and as an office manager for the Polk County Itemizer-Observer newspaper, in Independence, Oregon.
Her retirement years were spent in Mexico and California. After taking care of her husband who preceded her in death (2008) she continued her retirement years residing in Oregon, Indiana, South Carolina and finally settling in Virginia, making many friends, and loved ones along the way.
She is survived by her sister Dr. Francis L. O’Reilly; brother Jerry T. O’Reilly (Judy); daughters Debe Rito (Charles Kidd), Dena Barnes (James), D’ann Farr (Maher), Dawn Ohren (Brent), Collette Antoine (Lou); stepchildren Larry Collinsworth, Lynette Rounds (Billie), Lori Bosch (Dale), and Lonnie Collinsworth and sister-in-law Del Collinsworth.
She was blessed with many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, longtime friends Nancy and Gerry Adams and those she called her family.
A celebration of life is to be held at a later date. www.dallastribute.com
