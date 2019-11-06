Sharon “Sheri” Dornhecker, formally of Dallas, age 72, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2019, at her home in LaPine, surrounded by her family.
Sheri was preceded in death by her Mother Virginia L. Dyer and Stepdad Wendell “Pete” Dyer, of Salem, and her Father Leo Rojas, of Sacramento, California.
She is survived by her Husband Fred Dornhecker; and Daughter Mandi Dornhecker, of LaPine; Son Jason Dornhecker, his wife Renee and their two boys Caden and Garet, of Bend.
Both Sheri and Fred were Alumni of Dallas High School Class of ’64 and High School Sweethearts. They married in ’66 at Dallas First Christian Church and shared 53 wonderful years together.
Sheri enjoyed being a hair stylist and owned her own salon in Sunriver. She also attended Sunriver Community Bible Church.
She lived life to the fullest and on her own terms. She had many interests that she enjoyed doing, but most of all she enjoyed her family, especially her two grandsons. They were her greatest joy. She was adamant about seeing them play all their sports and root them on with her Grandma pride.
Sheri was a wonderful and loving Wife, Mom, Grandma and Friend. She will be sorely missed.
The families statement: Even though she may be gone, she will most certainly never be forgotten. She will be forever in our hearts, our minds and within our treasured memories. Even though Cancer may have cut her life a lot shorter than she and we would have liked, she did live life fully, with joy and a vigorous passion to thrive and survive for as long as she could. She fought with fists held high till the very end. We know that she is now in a better place. Sheri has been cremated and no funeral arrangements have been made at this time. Most likely a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled in the coming Spring at Bollman Tribute Center in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Sheri at www.Metavivor.org/take-action/donate/ -Thank you!
