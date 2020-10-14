Sharon Tebb passed away at OHSU Hospital in Portland, Oregon on September 28, from complications related to pancreatic cancer. She was 72.
Sharon was born in Ellensburg, Washington on October 8, 1947, the only daughter of Arthur and Flora O’Neill. She grew up on the family farm with her three brothers, Phillip, James and Dennis, and surrounded by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Sharon attended St. Joseph’s Academy in Yakima, WA graduating in 1965. Her undergraduate college years were spent at Central Washington University in Ellensburg WA graduating in 1969 with a degree in Speech Pathology and Hearing. The following year, Sharon obtained a Masters in Speech Pathology and Hearing at the University of Oregon.
It was during Sharon’s undergraduate years at CWU that she met fellow speech therapy student, Michael Tebb. They were married in 1970, a union that lasted until his death in January of this year. Sharon and Mike lived for many years on their small farm in Independence, OR known to all as “Camp Tebb”. It was there they raised their children Brian Tebb and Mary Williams and entertained scores of friends, family and foreign students.
Sharon’s professional career as a speech therapist included years in San Jose, CA, and Longmont, CO. It continued as a speech therapist, learning disabilities instructor and administrator, and as an elementary school principal in Albany, Corvallis and Independence, OR. She retired from Central School District in 2013 as the last principal of Henry Hill Elementary. Sharon also served her community as a member of both the Polk County Health Advisory Board and the Independence Library Board.
Sharon is predeceased by her husband, Michael, her parents, Arthur and Flora O’Neill and brothers, Phillip and James. She is survived by her children, Brian Tebb of Independence, Mary Williams of Dayton, unofficially adoptive son, Emmanuel Bokuro of Ghana, grandchildren, Harper and Braydon, her brother, Dennis O’Neill of Bellevue, WA and a multitude of cousins.
As a long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sharon served as Eucharistic Minister with a special calling to visit the sick and infirmed members of the parish. For many years, Sharon and Mike were the coordinators of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.
Sharon enjoyed her travel to Mexico, Hawaii, Ireland and Ghana but was certainly most happy at “Camp Tebb” entertaining friends, watching children play, and simply gazing at her view over fields and vineyards to the Coastal Range. Her quick wit, generosity, and dedication to those in need along with loyalty to friends and family will always be cherished.
A Celebration of Life will be held for both Michael and Sharon at a later date. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellensburg, WA.
Donations in Sharon’s name may be made to:
St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund
1275 E Street
Independence, OR 97351
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
