Sharon Todd, 76, died April 23, 2021, in Salem, Oregon.
She was born Sharon Jean Johnson, on April 30, 1944, to Harold and Ila (Catton) Johnson, in Salem, Oregon, and was the oldest of three children. Sharon grew up in Independence, Oregon. After graduating from Central High School in 1961, she continued her education at Merritt Davis School of Business, graduating in 1962.
Sharon married Larry Todd on June 28, 1963, and they moved to Silverton, Oregon, in 1971. Sharon began her career at Oregon State University, then went to work for the City of Mt. Angel, where she worked for 18 years. Sharon decided to semi-retire and went to work part-time at ServiceMaster of Salem before completely retiring in 2001.
Sharon was an avid Volkswalker, logging several thousand miles. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Mt. Angel library, gardening, reading, and scrapbooking. She even coached a girls softball team to two first place trophies, without any previous knowledge of the game.
Sharon is survived by her husband Larry; brothers Bob (Joann) Johnson and Ron (Karen) Johnson; two children Theresa (Joe) Wiebe and Mike Todd; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In honor of Sharon, there will be a gathering of family and friends, Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. at Hilltop Cemetery, in Independence, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Willamette Valley Hospice.
