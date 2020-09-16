Sherry Hinkle’s memorial service will be held at the Independence First Baptist Church on September 26th at 2 p.m. Should you desire to attend this memorial service please contact the church at 503-838-1001 and advise numbers.
The church is located at 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. COVID requirements will be in place.
There will be no refreshments.
The service will be live streamed on YOUTUBE. Go to: Independencefirstbatist
Sherry will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, Calif. on Sept. 29. This will be family only due to the cemetery requirements regarding COVID.
