Sharon Lee Storm, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, after a six year long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Sherry was born on May 24, 1947, to Levi and Esther Chism, in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Sherry graduated from North Salem High School in 1965.
Sherry met Lynn Storm on July 2, 1966, before he left for the Air Force that December.
Just two months later in February, Sherry left on a six month adventure living oversees in England, before returning to Salem and marrying Lynn on Nov. 25, 1967. After getting married, they moved to Laredo, Texas, where Lynn was stationed at Laredo Air Force Base for three years.
Sherry gave birth to their first daughter Laura Ann, who sadly died shortly after delivery on Aug. 8, 1970. That December, after the completion of Lynn’s four years of service, they returned home to Salem, Oregon.
Sherry began working at State Farm Insurance in January of 1971, until the birth of their son Rich in April 1972. Sherry stayed home for two years before returning to the Farm. Sherry continued working until their daughter Mandy was born in September, 1976, and soon after they moved their young family to a home in the country just outside of Dallas. In order to be a stay at home mom and help with needed income, Sherry started her home daycare.
In 1977, the family started attending EMB Church, now known as EBC.
In 1979, the family moved into town on Ellendale Ave. across the street from Lyle School, where Sherry’s daycare continued to grow. In August of 1980, Sherry gave birth to their daughter Megan. For the next 10 years, Sherry provided loving care for many children and their families, something she always took great joy in and referred to as her most favorite job in the world.
Sherry returned to State Farm in 1990, for her third and final stint. Over the next several years, she enjoyed attending her children’s activities and spending quality time with her mom and dad.
In January of 1994, the family moved to Keizer.
In June of 2005, Sherry retired from State Farm. She very much looked forward to retirement, because it allowed her more time to help care for her parents needs and spending time with her grandkids who she adored.
Sherry took great delight in being Grandma Sherry/Mimi to all her grandchildren that joined the family through blood, through marriage, through foster care and through adoption. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s school activities, as well as their church and sporting events.
During the 21 years of living in Keizer, Sherry enjoyed her time of attendance and fellowship at Salem Evangelical Church.
In 2015, Sherry strongly desired to return “home.” Lynn retired in May, and in August they sold their house and moved home to Dallas. Sherry spent the next six years being cared for by her loving and devoted husband Lynn, who faithfully served his sweet Sher until her very last day on earth. Sherry’s family grieves the loss of her earthly presence, but celebrates with joy and confidence knowing that she is fully healed and that they will be reunited in Heaven with her someday.
Sherry is survived by her husband Lynn of Dallas; son Rich (Julie) of Milwaukie and their children Kylie, Ella, Brody and Isla Storm, and Taylor, Noah and Cole Stevens; daughter Mandy (John) Straus of Dallas and their children Madelynn, Grace, Isabelle, Jacob, JJ and Joseph; daughter Megan (Brian) Dunkin of Dallas and their children Annie, Macey and Connor. Sherry is also survived by her sister JoAnn Cyr of Hillsboro and her family. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Esther; daughter Laura Ann; and grandson Caleb.
Please join the family at Sherry’s Celebration of Life service on Friday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas, with a reception following. The family will have a private graveside service at Belcrest Cemetery in Salem.
Music Therapy greatly blessed and ministered to both Sherry and her family during her two plus year journey under hospice care. The family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to Willamette Valley Hospice Music Therapy Program in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the Storm family.
