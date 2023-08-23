Sept. 14, 1935 – July 18, 2023
Shirley Ann Hamilton Babb, age 87, went to her heavenly home July 18, 2023.
Shirley was born in Mandan, North Dakota, on Sept. 14, 1935, to Caroline Lubke Hamilton and George Hamilton, the youngest of 11 children. Around age 5, the family moved to Oregon, and at age 14, Shirley met the love of her life and childhood sweetheart Bert Babb in Valsetz, Oregon. They married on Oct. 9, 1953.
In 1969 Shirley and Bert bought Harold’s Market in Veneta, Oregon. With the Harold’s purchase, they began a business that not only supported their family, but their community. In 1984 they built the West Lane Shopping Center and opened West Lane Thriftway. They were huge advocates of giving back to their community and together, championed many community initiatives and charities: West Lane Chamber of Commerce, Veneta Economic Development, Elmira Grange, Kiwanis (River Road & Veneta), Elks, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Boys & Girls Clubs, Lion’s Club, Campus Life, Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts of America, Campfire Girls, 4-H, Literacy Coalition Spell-a-bration, they donated space and food for the annual Community Chest/Love Project Holiday Food Drive, Territorial Sports Program, Festival of Trees for the benefit of the Cascade Health Pete Moore Hospice House, Eugene Kidsports, Elmira High School Booster Club, American Legion Baseball, Eugene Challenger Baseball team and the Willamette Valley Babe Ruth Complex.
Education was always at the forefront for both Shirley and Bert and with their united commitment they helped several of their employees with college tuition, books and housing. Oregon State University and the University of Oregon benefitted from their strong belief in higher education, donating time and funds to both athletic and academic needs. They had season tickets to football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and regularly attended wrestling, gymnastics and softball. Shirley particularly loved gymnastics and women’s basketball and over the years traveled with the OSU women’s basketball team including OSU’s trip to the ‘Final Four.’
Shirley and Bert also believed that their community deserved a strong healthcare system and supported many PeaceHealth projects and initiatives including Courageous Kids, Sacred Heart Community Health, Cusack Medical Social Work, the construction of the RiverBend hospital campus and the Heartfelt Gift House. Their joint love and passion was The Children’s Miracle Network program which directly supports the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and pediatric programs and services.
Shirley was a dedicated daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Shirley ran the Babb family orchard for years so that Bert could work at the store. She and their son Mike ran the tractors and made sure that the fruit trees were healthy. Picking the fruit and getting the crops to Agri-Pac involved all of the Babb kids including her sisters Julie and Gert, along with many nieces, nephews and family friends. She especially loved her role as “Grandma Shirley.” Family was her priority and her home was the gathering place for family dinners, birthdays, holidays & game nights for nearly nine decades. Shirley elaborately decorated for each holiday and made sure that their home was always filled with love, laughter, music and food.
Shirley was the very best grandmother and great-grandmother, embracing and supporting every adventure her grandkids would come up with. She often tackled taking all seven grandkids on vacation to their house at Black Butte Ranch, the coast, Portland Zoo, Enchanted Forest, Wildlife Safari and anywhere else they talked her into. She tried to attend any event that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were participating in: countless baseball, basketball, soccer, rugby, football games or singing competitions. She enjoyed taking pictures of family, friends and their travels around the world particularly with Oregon State and United Grocers. In addition, she enjoyed researching family genealogy, watching old movies, playing card games, singing, animals and ‘road’ trips. Shirley was always the room mother (usually for all three kids at the same time), Bluebird/Campfire leader, vacation bible school leader, fundraiser for anything her children, grand and great-grandchildren were involved in. She was our role model on how to parent, how to navigate relationships with spouses, friendships and work environments. Mom was our ‘guiding light’ and the heart of our family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Bert; granddaughter Lindsay Babb; and nine of her siblings.
Shirley is survived by her sister Julie Hamilton Seibert; her daughters Kimberley Babb Quiring (Wilbur), Konni Babb Hollis (Doug); her son Mike Babb (Valerie); grandchildren Malisa Hollis, Jon Hollis (Charlie), Brady Babb, Jake Quiring (Amy), Kasey Babb (Joyce) & Jordan Quiring (Ashleigh). Shirley is also survived by great-grandchildren Cameron, Parker and Lindsay Babb, Alli, Graydon, Paisleigh and Ella Quiring; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center by mail to Children’s Miracle Network, P.O Box 10905, Eugene, Oregon 97440, or online at: www.peacehealth.org/ click on donate now and select Children’s Miracle Network.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please join us in celebrating her life, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at 1 p.m., at West Lawn Memorial Park in the Chapel located at 225 S Danebo Ave, Eugene, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network.
