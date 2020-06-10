Shirley Ann Pedigo was born on November 19, 1951 to Alan L. Pedigo and Betty L. Pedigo in Pendleton, OR. She went to heaven on May 30, 2020 at age 68 in Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, AZ, from complications of myotonic muscular dystrophy. She graduated from Central High School in Independence, OR in 1970. In 1971, she married her high school sweetheart, Rick Davis, with whom she celebrated 48 years of marriage. She worked for 18 years at Pacific Power and Light in Dallas, OR, until the branch closed. She finished her working career with 13 years in the Registrar’s Office at Western Oregon University in Monmouth, OR, retiring to Mesa, AZ. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and everything that a “farm life” had to offer.
She was preceded in death by her father Alan L. Pedigo; stepmother Patty McElravy; brother Steven A. Pedigo and sister Leslie K. Pedigo Wilson. Survivors include her husband Rick Davis; daughters Tara (Terry) Tuck and Jamie (Josh) Woodard, grandson Eithan Tuck, grandson Trent Woodard; mother Betty Pedigo Kline; sisters Lori (Rob) Coffman and Melinda (Mike) DeRochier; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. She was cremated in Mesa, AZ, and the ashes will be placed in Fir Crest Cemetery in Monmouth, OR. She was loved and will be deeply missed by all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.