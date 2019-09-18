Shirley Anne Mentzer passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 82. She was born in Sacramento, California, on Nov. 5, 1936, to Raymond and Iola Rankin.
Shirley married Jim Mentzer in 1983, and they moved to Dallas in 1993. She worked as a medical transcriptionist, retiring from Dallas Hospital in 1999. Shirley enjoyed photography, travel, hunting and fishing. She had been a member of Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas.
Shirley is survived by her husband Jim; children Denise Morrow, Steven Woolsey and Lisa Woolsey; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four stepchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at a later date. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
A special thank you to Dallas Retirement Village Memory Care and Hospice Care of the Northwest and many loving friends and family for providing loving care for Shirley.
