Aug. 8, 1941 — July 30, 2019
Shirley Hoekstre, a resident of Dallas, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1941, in Corvallis, the daughter of Ernest and Odellia Carlile. Shirley grew up in Philomath, and graduated from Philomath High School in 1959. Shirley married the love of her life Frank Hoekstre on Jan. 31, 1959. They were married for 54 years.
During those years they supported their family by growing strawberries, wheat and other crops. Then they ventured out and started two straw exporting businesses, exporting straw to Japan. Both businesses were very successful and they were able to retire in 1994.
Her greatest pride was raising her family. Her most joy came from her grandchildren. She attended all their various sports activities, such as jump-roping competitions, cheerleading competitions, and basketball and soccer games. She was always in the grandstands cheering them on. She also was known to be the comedian in the family. Always making people laugh.
Shirley is survived by her daughters Rhonda (Tom) Havercroft, and Barb (Jim) Lewis; and her grandchildren, Heidi (Tony) James, Mandy Havercroft (Scott), TJ Havercroft (Tyleen), Tyler (Gabe) Lewis, Chelsea Lewis; great-grandchildren Wyatt Havercroft (TJ) and Raegan Miller (Mandy. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Green, Judy Cramer and Carol Durrant; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frank on Sept. 6, 2013; parents Ernest and Odellia Carlile; and sister Helen Farmer.
Visitation is planned for Thursday, Aug. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Friday, Aug. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. The funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. at Evangelical Bible Church, followed by burial service at Salt Creek Cemetery. A lunch will follow the burial at Evangelical Bible Church.
Those who wish may contribute to The Alzheimer’s Association act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/OR-OregonampSWWashington?team_id=538076&pg=team&fr_id=12706
The family wishes to thank Serenity Hospice and Windsong Eola Memory Care for the care they provided Shirley in her final days. To share a memory or story, go to www.dallastribute.com.
