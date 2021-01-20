Stanley Eugene Poe was born Nov. 28, 1935, and passed away Jan. 1, 2021, following a two month battle with Cancer.
He was a teller of stories, reciter of poems, lifelong timber faller, friend of Bill, and a beloved husband, father, grand-father, mentor, and friend. Please join us for a celebration of life on July 4, 2021, 1 to 4 p.m. in the field of his family home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.