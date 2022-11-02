Stann Robern Lyman

June 25, 1936 – Oct. 26, 2022
Stann was born to Noble and Alyce Lyman, raised in Wichita, Kansas, and died peacefully at his home in Dallas, Oregon, at the good age of 86.
With a heart for Christian education, Stann attended NW Christian College in Eugene, Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, and Calvary Bible College in Missouri.
In 1971, he moved his family to Dallas to pastor the Mennonite Brethren Church. He also worked for McNary Real Estate, Metropolitan Insurance, and owned the Budget Decorator in Salem.
In his 60s, he returned to school and received his certification for Drug and Alcohol counseling from Chemeketa.
Stann enjoyed travelling with family to many places worldwide, gardening, cooking for others, and was involved in many non-profit organizations. He was a member of the Osage Nation and an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Dallas.
Stann was preceded in death by granddaughter MacKenzie Lyman in 2016.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte Lyman; children Celeste (Phil) Davis, Faith (Rick) Shinn, Rachel Lyman, Paul (Beth) Lyman, Matt (Lisa) Lyman, Joel (Islynn) Lyman, stepsons Travis (Gina) Remington, Jesse (Michelle) Remington, Caleb (Chelsey) Remington; 51 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Brooke Lyman and his children. Also surviving him are his Rice Pak named Ted and his coffee group at McDonalds.
Always active in church ministries, teaching, preaching, supporting his pastors, and loving people everywhere. His focus in life was to spread the good news of Jesus’s love.
A celebration of life will be held at Valley Life Center in Dallas, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. Contributions in his honor can be made to Gideons, Willamette Vital Health Hospice Care, or the American Red Cross.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.