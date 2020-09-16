Stephen was preceded in death by aunt Marita (Jo) Broadus, uncle Wallace Hill, cousin Peyton Hill, uncle Walter Hill, cousin Doug Hill, aunt Janice Griffin and father-in-law Steve Cameron.
Stephen is survived by his wife Stephanie, daughter Anastasia, father Merritt (Buzz), mother Jenny, sister Marita, nephew Dashiell, mother-in-law Audrey Cameron, brothers-in-law Bob (Wosa) Cameron, Chris Cameron, Clayton (Jennifer) Cameron, James (Libby) Cameron, and many nieces and nephews, uncle Darrel Broadus, aunt Betsy Hill, aunt Carolyn McCormick and many Broadus and Hill cousins. There will be a graveside service for family at Womer Cemetery in Pedee.
A Memorial Service for Stephen Barth will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19th in the sanctuary of Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Rd. Dallas, OR 97338
*Please register to attend by Saturday, September 19th so enough seating can be provided at (503) 623-2233 or questionsdallastlc@gmail.com
*Families and individuals will be seated according to social distancing guidelines so please arrive early for the service. Face coverings are required.
*Contact the church for streaming options for the service. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastrbute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.