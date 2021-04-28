Steven Dean Reed passed away March 29, 2021.
He grew up in Lincoln City, and moved to Monmouth in 1969 with his family.
During his lengthy time in Monmouth, Steve was well known by the Sting-Ray bike he rode all over town, and the many ways he was involved in the community!
A celebration of Steve’s Life will be May 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Monmouth Park Amphitheater. Per Oregon COVID guidelines it is recommended that people wear masks. Some chairs will be available, or feel free to bring your own lawn chair. Memories and condolences may be shared on a memorial page through Farnstrom Mortuary at FarnstromMortuary.com.
