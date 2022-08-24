April 7, 1949 – Aug. 11, 2022
Steven Lee Bobb Sr. of Grand Ronde, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side.
Born in Portland, Oregon, he was raised by his beloved grandparents Wilson Bobb and Lena Riggs Bobb in Grand Ronde. Steven attended Catholic school, Grand Ronde grade school and Willamina High School.
He married Connie Magers on Dec. 9, 1967.
Steven served in the Marine Corps from 1969-71 and served in Vietnam. Following his military service he painted cars, worked at Watt’s Plow, Salem Sign Company and served on Tribal Council.
He was very involved in the Grand Ronde community, serving on many boards including: Spirit Mountain Casino Board of Directors, Chairman of the Veteran’s Committee, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Housing Board and many more committees, including a lot of volunteer work.
Steven is survived by his wife Connie; his sons Steve, Jr., Billy and Cory; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held in the Grand Ronde Tribal Gym on Aug. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m., with interment at the Grand Ronde Cemetery, with full military honors.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
