Sue Branch Wolf (Suzy Lynn)

Dec. 15, 1949 – Feb. 16, 2022
Sue Wolf, formerly of Yreka, California, passed away Feb. 16, 2022, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon.
She was born in Alexandria, Virginia, and raised in Yreka. She was preceded in death by her husband John Wolf and her daughter Jodi Patterson.
She leaves behind her mother Mrs. Bernice Joling; her son Stacy; and daughter Bobbi. She also leaves behind many grandchildren.
Suzy Lynn was a nationally certified gymnastic coach, a business owner, and a country music singer. She loved music and was at her happiest when singing.
A celebration of life will be held on March 19 at 3 p.m. at the Weekday School of the Bible at 1156 SE Holman Ave. Dallas, Oregon.
