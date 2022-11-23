Susan Wagner

Aug. 7, 1948 – Nov. 15, 2022
Susan Joanne Wagner was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Washington D.C. to William and Ruth (Teagle) Billingsley. She passed away on Nov. 15 at the age of 74.
Susan was an animal advocate. She would rescue any creature that walked, crawled, or flew. She worked for the San Diego Chargers and with a nuclear physicist, but her most beloved job is when she started her own business, Noah’s Ark Pet Sitting Service. She had an LPN license at this time.
After Susan moved to Oregon, she attended Chemeketa Community and received her RN license. She was a straight A student and valedictorian. She finally retired from Dallas Retirement Village.
Her love for Jesus was at the forefront of her passions. Second was her passion and love for animals. She will be sorely missed but God has called her where she needs to be - tending His sheep.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and brother Rick Billingsley of Keizer, Oregon.
She is survived by her husband Rick Wagner of Dallas; sons Bill Hallahan of Salem, and Rick (Karen) Hallahan of San Diego, California; eight grandchildren Kory Hallahan, Kristen Hallahan, Kaylin Hallahan, Kimmie Hallahan, Trevor Hallahan, Jessica Hallahan and twins Josephine and Luke Hallahan; and two great-grandchildren Iris Hallahan and Ryker Hallahan. She is also survived by her brother Jim Billingsley of Keizer.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is serving the family. www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.