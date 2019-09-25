Sylvia Aileen Wall, a resident of Dallas, died on Monday, Sept. 16, in Salem Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1924, in North Bend, the daughter of Levi and Mary Ceasar. The family lived at Taft prior to moving to Dallas in 1929.
Sylvia was adopted and raised by Dale and Carrie Slater. Sylvia graduated from Dallas High School in 1944.
She married Harvey Wall on May 6, 1944, in Dallas. Sylvia loved reading her Bible. She also enjoyed word search puzzle books. Sylvia also loved to play board games with friends. She was well-known for her homemade caramel corn and coconut cream pies. She was a member of the Apostolic Faith Church and enjoyed attending annual camp meetings in Portland every year.
She is survived by her daughter Wanda Wall; sons, Jim Wall and Alan Althaus; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, in 1993; sons, Don in 1972, and Dale in 2018; and siblings, Ben, Mae, and Onslow.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the Apostolic Faith Church in Dallas. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 12:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. To share a memory with the family, go to www.dallastribute.com.
