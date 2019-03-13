Tabatha had a lot of struggles in her life but she came out the other side clean, sober and with a fighting spirit. Though the last eight years of her life have been filled with a lot of health issues, she didn’t let that deter her from her goals. She strived to mend her relationships with her children and her family, and she found solace in church and her new-found love of God. She found comfort in her family, her dog Charlie and her absolute love of ice cream. She passed away in peace and without pain, surrounded by her children and her family.
She is survived by her mother Mary Jones, step-father Gordon Jones; her four siblings sister Ruth Johnson, brothers Jerry Littleton, Larry Weaver and Ronald Weaver; five children Tyler Johnson, Whitney Johnson, Christian Johnson, Alesa Johnson and Breanna Johnson; along with aunts, uncles and cousins. She loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her father, the late Jerry Littleton, and her son Ryan Littleton.
Tabatha has asked to be cremated and laid to rest with her son. There will be a family and friends potluck at the Dallas Senior Center Sunday, March 24, at noon; please come and share your memories. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
