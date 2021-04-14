Panzer came from a big family, having eight brothers and sisters, whom he barely got to know. He was adopted when he was just six months old by his mom, Darla.
When Panzer was four, Allen came into Panzer and his mom’s life and Panzer got a stepbrother, Joey. Panzer was overjoyed to have a playmate his own age, even if he was just a “cat.” Panzer and Joey had some epic battles, as most brothers do, but it never diminished the bond that they shared.
Panzer never met a person he didn’t like, and he was always up for a new adventure. Between long car rides, going to the beach or fishing with Mom & Dad on the boat. Panzer was up for it all. Grandma’s house was his home away from home, Panzer looked forward to hearing her cane thumping across the floor to get him a “cookie.” Panzer loved his Grandma!
Panzer was the apple of his mom’s eye, and she would go over and above to make sure his birthdays were always special. She even went to New York City to get a picture of Panzer on the Today show. His eyes just lit up when he saw his picture on TV. Each year on Panzer’s birthday, he would look forward to the news to see which TV station had recognized his birthday! He always wanted to get the birthday of the day, but unfortunately, never did.
Panzer was diagnosed with diabetes four years ago. He had a warrior spirit, and he endured two shots a day for the duration of his life, along with all of the “lip pricks” that go with it. He was a champ, never complained, and always looked forward to the “reward” he received after his shots.
With the onset of diabetes, also came the onset of blindness. Panzer navigated his world with his nose, he had his challenges, and his issues, but he never let the loss of sight cloud his joy for life. If he fell in a ditch, he’d climb right back out, if he ran into something, he would back up, and try a different course. He didn’t want any sympathy and always strived to be the best he could be.
Panzer believed in giving back to the community, and about three years ago, he talked his mom into “adopting a road” for litter pick up. Panzer and Joey had Hoffman Road between 99W and Riddle Road to pick up litter. Panzer always made sure his mom and dad did their civic duty at least four times a year.
Panzer thoroughly enjoyed the past year, even though the pandemic affected many families negatively, for Panzer he got the bonus of having his mom and dad around constantly since they were working from home.
Panzer welcomed a baby brother to the family over a month ago. Panzer knew how important this new brother would be to his mom and dad, so he provided all of the wisdom an older dog could provide to his little brother.
Panzer leaves behind his baby brother Boden, and his best friend/brother Joey, along with his heartbroken Mom and Dad. Panzer was a one in a million dog, and he was loved.
Mom and Dad will see you again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.