Thetis Irene Wilson, age 77, died at her Salem home on May 5, 2019. She was born May 26, 1941, in Pasco, Washington.
Thetis had a lifetime of mentoring children through various clubs and church activities. She traveled with a crafting group for many years. She loved meeting people.
Later, she met and married Bobby Wilson, of Salem, on April 11, 2000.
She enjoyed visiting the Oregon Coast, attending garage sales, cooking, sewing, crafting, painting, and sharing the gospel with others.
Following her retirement from Walmart, she and Bob enjoyed camp hosting during the summers at Black Canyon and Delta campgrounds in the Willamette National Forest.
Thetis is survived by three brothers, three sisters, a son, and a large extended family in the Hermiston and Washington areas.
Also surviving are her husband Bob; sister-in-law Arlene Stone (Dave); stepchildren Bill Wilson (Laurie), Kevin Wilson (Alison), Kim Wilson (Seth), and their families.
A celebration of her life will include a potluck lunch held at the Rickreall Grange in Rickreall on Sunday, June 9, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, please contact Arlene at 503-981-0512.
