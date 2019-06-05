Thomas D. “Sandy” Sanders, of Dallas, died May 21, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Cathy Sanders, of Dallas, David Sanders, of Redlands, California, Jo-Ann Sanders, of Grand Terrace, California, and Ronald Sanders, of Highland, California; two grandchildren; brother Richard Sanders, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, and sister Carol Harney of Fair Haven, Vermont.
A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m., June 10, 2019, at St. Adelaide Catholic Church, 27457 Baseline, Highland. Inurnment service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, staging area 4, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, California.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family. www.dallastribute.com
