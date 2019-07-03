Thomas James Kilfoil was born Nov. 30, 1982, to Thomas Kevin and Kaye Eileen Nelson Kilfoil. He grew up in Independence and was active in 4-H and FFA. He loved going off-road in a 4x4 or on his motorcycle, enjoyed skiing, rafting, and camping with family and friends.
In 2004, he married Natasha Whitaker, and they have two daughters, McKenzie Mae, 6, and Isabel Marie, 1. He worked almost 15 years for OSP and ODOT, and retired as a Senior Wireless Systems Specialist.
Thomas loved to travel and explore. He made a couple of trips to Alaska, Canada, and all over the Western States. He greatly enjoyed camping in remote locations and exploring old equipment and historic sites. His family and friends meant the world to him, and he was always the first to lend a hand or volunteer his time and skills to help those around him.
A private ceremony is being arranged and condolences can be sent through Dallas Mortuary.
