Thomas Janeway

Sept. 25, 1943 – Nov. 25, 2022
Tom Janeway, of Riverside, California, was born in Dallas, Oregon, to Ed and Francis (Wall) Janeway on Sept. 25, 1943.
After graduating from high school in 1961, Tom joined the Navy for four years and spent most of that time home ported in Yokosuka, Japan.
Tom had a love for cooking, Queen Victoria and adult coloring books. He was interested in World War II history, and while stationed aboard the heavy cruiser USS Saint Paul CA-73, the movie “In Harms Way” starring John Wayne, Kirk Douglas & Patricia O’Neal was filmed.
Tom married Judy Lindstrom in Anaheim, California, and they raised two daughters Jennifer and Jana. Tom worked in the automotive field, traveling to various states to scout locations for new outlets.
Tom was kind and giving, always putting others before himself. Choosing to see the best in everyone. He will be dearly missed.
Preceding Tom in death was his first wife Judy, and his second wife Mary.
He leaves behind his daughters Jennifer and Jana; grandchildren Emily, Julian, Josiah, Jessica, Bethany and Alexander; and two great-grandchildren, Lybee and Jaxon; brother Dudley; and sister Pati.
Arlington Mortuary in Riverside, California is handling the arrangements.
