Aug. 2, 1945 - Aug. 11, 2022
Thomas Oakley Kidd was born on Aug. 2, 1945. He graduated from Falls City High in 1965, where he met and married Rosa Mack, his wife of 50 years.
They moved to Arizona in 1973 and he became a heavy equipment operator. They returned to Oregon in 1986 where he continued running equipment for several different companies. He was clearing land for a neighbor up until the week he passed.
He was an extremely hard working and generous man, always ready to help family, friends, and neighbors. He loved the outdoors, nature, and wildlife. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and hunting and liked to share his knowledge with others. He was a jack of all trades and could fix almost anything. He was a true family man and will be deeply and forever missed.
He passed away at his home on Aug. 11, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his wife Rosa Kidd; eldest sister Louella Reznecsek; and mother Edna Williamson.
He is survived by two brothers, two sisters, two daughters, four granddaughters, and one great granddaughter.
