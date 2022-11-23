Thomas Taylor Ritchey

March 23, 1947 – Nov. 17, 2022
Tom’s hand was held by his wife as he passed away peacefully and much loved after a very brave struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Tom was born March 23, 1947, in Salem, Oregon, to Thomas Buchanan and Arlee Elizabeth (Betty) Ritchey. He was the oldest of two sons.
Tom was very proud to grow up in Independence, Oregon. He graduated from Central High School in the class of ‘65, and was the vice president of his senior year. His achievements were the Central High School photographer all four years, many productions in the drama club, and he played the trombone in Central Band. Tom earned his Eagle Scout rank and was a member to the Order of the Arrow. Tom attended Oregon State University briefly, before joining the Army.
Tom’s aviation schooling included the US Army Maintenance School for various fixed-wing and turbine powered air craft; US Army Maintenance School in Germany UH-1 “Huey”; US Army Rotary Wing Flight School; US Army Maintenance Officer in Washington; A&P mechanic license; American Flyers, Oklahoma; Bell Helicopter Pilot Transition, Texas; and Flight Safety International in Arizona for Lear Jets.
Tom’s experiences included being a mechanic, crew chief, helicopter and fixed wing pilot of such air craft as the U-6 “Beaver,” Bell Jet Ranger, UH-1 “Huey,” Lear and Citation jets. The corporate aviation companies included LaRo Lumber Company, Dallas, Oregon; Stretch and Sew, Eugene, Oregon; and Louisiana Pacific Lumber Company, Conroe, Texas; and Hayden Lake, Idaho. Tom also flew for the Forest Service, American Flyers, and Mid-Valley Air Service.
After enlisting in the US Army in 1966, he attended basic training, and various aircraft maintenance classes. Tom served from 68-69, as a pilot and maintenance officer in Vietnam. After returning to the U.S., he served as a pilot and maintenance officer at Fort Lewis, Washington, until receiving an honorable discharge in September 1970 as a Chief Warrant Officer - 2. He served and loved his country with pride.
While traveling and developing his aviation skills, the desire to come back to the beautiful Willamette Valley was always his goal. In 1990, Tom and his wife, Beth, purchased 10 acres of land in Polk County near Independence while living in Idaho. He knew he was close to moving ‘home.’
While building their dream home from the ground up, his love for Independence and Polk County led to being mayor of Independence and a Polk County commissioner. He retired from Polk County in 2011 because of the progression of his Parkinson’s Disease. Tom loved antique cars, woodworking, and airplanes.
Tom was preceded in death by his father Thomas B. Ritchey and his mother Arlee E. (Betty) Ritchey.
Tom is survived by Lillian Elizabeth (Beth) Ritchey, his wife of 38 years; his brother Tim Ritchey, of Spokane, Washington; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Nov. 29, from 3 - 6 p.m., at Farnstrom’s Mortuary, 410 Monmouth Street, Independence. Funeral services will be Nov. 30, at 1 p.m., at Farnstrom Mortuary, and graveside services will continue afterwards at Hilltop Cemetery in Independence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163, 1.800.708.7644, https://www.michaeljfox.org/.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.farnstrommortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.