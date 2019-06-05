Tierra Faith Reynolds, 22, a resident of Salem, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home. She was born on Oct. 11, 1996, in Salem. Tierra lived in Dallas and Falls City. She graduated from Falls City High School in the class of 2015. She was a hard-working, active, social butterfly who loved everyone. She loved sports and the outdoors. Her family and friends were most important to her.
She is survived by her mother Tara (Derrick) Brock; father Eddie (Nichole) Reynolds; grandmother Roberta “Bert” Waddell; grandfather Orley Brock; great-grandparents Ed and Donna Giesbrecht; brothers Daymn (Brittany) Reynolds, Shawvontae Green, and Bryan Reynolds; sisters Kylee Reynolds, Kyra Reynolds; uncles Kyle (Heidi) Brock, Charlie (Christina) Reynolds, Allen Reynolds, Jonnie (Megan) Reynolds; aunts Sheri Stutsman, Jenni (Shawn) Weiss and Kaci Reynolds; niece Skye Reynolds and nephew Daymn Reynolds Jr.; along with many cousins. She was preceded in death by grandparents Nathaniel and Janice Reynolds and an aunt Angela Faith Brock.
A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the Cornerstone Church of God at 4395 Independence Highway, Independence. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a memory of message for the family, please go to www.dallastribute.com.
