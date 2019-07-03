Velta Sue Derrick, 78, of Dallas, died June 25, 2019, in Salem.
Sue was preceded in death by her first husband Jackie; her second husband Albert; her parents Clarence and Lily Daniels; and her grandson Ronnie.
She is survived by her sons Randy Cox, of Ballico, California, Rick (Robin) Derrick, of Mill City, Robert Derrick, of Mill City; daughters Darla (Tom) Gallagher, of Dallas, Roxann (Charles) Rice, of Paradise, California, Gayla (Benjamin) Cox, of Ballico, California, and Tera (Jason) Derrick, of Dallas; along with 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She had a lot of “adopted children and grandchildren.”
Services were held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Interment followed in the Dallas Cemetery.
To leave an online tribute: www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.