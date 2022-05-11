Dec. 28, 1924 – April 21, 2022
Victor Manuel Suarez was born to Jose and Flora Suarez on Dec. 28, 1924, in Delicias in Oriente Province, Cuba.
He was the fifth of seven children and was the last surviving one. His father died when Victor was very young and the family lived in poverty in rural Cuba, so Victor went to work in the sugar cane fields at age seven where he cut and stacked sugar cane and eventually worked on sugar cane railroad cars.
In 1948, at the age of 23, he emigrated to the United States, eventually reaching New York City. There he met Maria Padin who had moved to the U.S. from Puerto Rico and they were married in 1949. They spent their honeymoon at Niagara Falls, New York. Their first and only son, Victor Jr. (“Vic”), was born in 1950 in Manhattan. About two years later, they moved to Brooklyn.
He had virtually no English-speaking skills and no money. He started as a pot washer in a restaurant and, over the years, worked his way up in the restaurant industry. In the 1950’s, he received on-the-job-training from various French, Greek, and Italian chefs. He would learn English by listening to the radio, and picking up English words and phrases from various co-workers and friends.
In 1954, Victor became a naturalized United State citizen at Ebbets Field, in Brooklyn, New York. In search of a better lifestyle, Victor, Maria and Vic moved to Southern California in late 1960 – a difficult move since Victor and Maria left behind many relatives in the New York area.
In 1961, they settled in Santa Ana, California. Victor worked in local restaurants such as the Santa Ana and Anaheim Elks Club, the Iron Horse and the Los Coyotes Country Club, where he cooked for various celebrities such as Governor Ronald Reagan, John Wayne, Gene Autry, Pat Buttram, Chuck Connors, and Jay Silverheels. Gene Autry offered him a job to oversee the opening of a chain of restaurants he was establishing, and John Wayne offered him the job of being chef on his yacht on a round-the-world voyage he was planning. He declined these offers, preferring to stay home with Maria and to work locally.
Victor was sent to San Francisco by Denny’s to learn restaurant industry administrative skills, but realized he most enjoyed working in the kitchen and returned to Southern California to cook in restaurants. He had a reputation for being very particular about details and took great pride in preparing a wide variety of delicious meals.
Victor loved to hunt deer in the area of Panguitch, Utah, and had hoped to move there, but Maria insisted it was too remote. So they moved to Dallas, Oregon in 1978, where they purcha,sed a home on Ellendale Road. Victor continued to work in restaurants in the area from McMinnville to Salem.
After his retirement at age 62, Victor and Maria worked around their home and planted gardens, tended to their cows, geese, dogs and cats. They became more involved at St. Philip Church where Victor often cooked for special events such as for the parish’s chapter of the Knights of Columbus, of which he eventually became a member. Victor continued to hunt for deer and elk and did some fishing. In his later years when he could no longer hunt, he would accompany friends and did the field dressing.
Victor gained a reputation locally for avidly seeking out garage sales where he constantly inquired for jewelry or guns. There are many stories of him asking about the jewelry someone was wearing and pulling out his electronic tester to verify if the stones were real diamonds. He was also known to be “a tough customer” who would doggedly negotiate a price down on a purchase, but who was resistant to lowering the price on a sale.
Victor never forgot his family in Cuba and frequently sent them money to assist them in buying the basic commodities of life. Every few years, as circumstances allowed, he traveled to Cuba (often with Maria and occasionally with Vic) after he had collected shoes, clothing, and medicines to distribute to family there.
Victor struggled after Maria’s sudden passing in 2013, and so his health also declined. In 2017, with Vic’s assistance and that of his grandson, Aaron, and friends, he moved from his Ellendale home of 38 years to an Independent Living duplex unit at the Dallas Retirement Village.
He enjoyed his first years there, but was adversely affected by the isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially since he was so social and missed the company and conversation of others.
The effects of diabetes, dementia and kidney failure accelerated in his final year and he required additional assistance from caregivers and eventually from hospice. He died peacefully while taking a nap on the afternoon of April 21, 2022. At his request, Vic will take Victor’s cremains to be with Maria’s in Hatillo, Puerto Rico.
Victor was never one to shy away from commenting on his observations, especially about food preparation. He especially enjoyed sharing recipes and teaching others how to prepare various items such as Baked Alaska and Beef Wellington. He also loved to tell stories about his early years in Cuba, especially about the challenges of growing up poor in the country, barely having enough food to eat, catching fish in the rivers, walking for miles everywhere and being grateful when a horse was available to ride. He would also relate stories of having descended from a pirate in the Caribbean who settled in Cuba and had buried a still-undiscovered treasure.
Maria and he traveled numerous times to Puerto Rico and to Cuba, as well as to Costa Rica and Canada. They also drove around the United States from California to Florida to New Jersey (where they picked up Vic. and a friend from college) and back to California in their pickup with a cab-over camper.
Victor and Maria celebrated their 25th and 50th anniversaries at St. Philip Church and were married for almost 64 years.
Victor is survived by his son Victor Jr. (Gloria); his daughter and son from a previous relationship, Xiomara (Nelson) and Roberto; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives in Cuba, Puerto Rico, and around the United States.
A memorial mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17 in the St. Philip Catholic Church in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Victor to the St. Philip’s Church Altar Society, 825 SW Mill St., Dallas, OR 97338. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
