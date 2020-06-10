Virginia Belle (Earl) Blair was born on Nov. 8, 1928 to Edward Franklin & Florence M. Earl in Wasco, California. She married Daniel Thomas (Tim) Blair on May 14, 1946, and they had four children, Devere, Judith, Dana and Daniel (Eddy). After Tim’s retirement from the Navy, the family made their home in Dallas, and Virginia attended the Nursing program at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. After graduation, Virginia was employed as a charge nurse at Dallas hospital. She loved to garden, read and spend time with family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Edward & Florence Earl, two sisters Charlene Lowen & Violet Bowden, two brothers Bob Earl and Don Earl, her husband Tim, her daughter Dana and her grandson Manual Blair Reyes. She is survived by her children, Devere Reyes (Jorge), Judith Reinertsen (Wayne), & Daniel (Eddy) Blair (Micki), as well as 13 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Services are being handled by the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. wwwdallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.