Virginia Oliveros, 45, died on Aug. 28, 2019.
She was born in Salem to Pedro and Virginia Oliveros, originally from San Luis Potosi, Mexico. She was the third child of four siblings that include her brothers, Israel, Fernando (Susana), and Alonso.
