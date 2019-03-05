Walden Robert Joura, heaven’s newest angel, passed away Feb. 26 at his home in Dallas, Oregon, with family by his side. He will join his wife, Betty June Joura, who passed away June 6, 2018.
Walden was born to Robert Joura and Blanche Joura on Dec. 12, 1930, in Saline County Nebraska. He preferred to go by Wally. He attended country school until he reached high-school age and at that time began attending school in Wilber, Nebraska. Wally helped his father on the farm while he was still living at home. He attended college at Nebraska Weslyen in Lincoln, Nebraska. He majored in physics and minored in chemistry, but was also interested in religion and philosophy. There he met the love of his life, Betty June Pecka Softley.
On June 12, 1933, angelic Betty June Joura was born to her parents, Fred and Ada Pecka in Omaha, Nebraska. She attended school in Omaha and at Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska. She finished two years of college, majoring in education. She then left to get married and start a family.
Wally was a pacifist and was a conscientious objector during the Korean War. He moved to Colorado and did his service by working at a psychiatric hospital in Denver. Wally and Betty married in Golden, Colorado, on Feb. 8, 1953. The couple settled in Denver, Colorado, so that Wally could do his service at the psychiatric hospital as an orderly.
After marrying, Wally and Betty bought a small home and started a family. Their daughter Lauri was born on April 30, 1955; and Lisa was born on Aug. 22, 1959. In Denver, Wally worked at Public Service and Betty worked for the phone company and as a full-time homemaker.
In 1969, the family moved to Washington and settled in Marysville. Wally worked at Scott Paper Company in Everett, Washington, until 1976 when he retired early. He worked monitoring the environmental impact of the industry on the water quality near the plant. Betty retired from the post office as a clerk. Wally and Betty lived in Marysville until moving to Reno, Nevada, in 2002 (where Wally liked to say they took a 12-year vacation). They moved to Dallas, Oregon, to be closer to family in 2014.
While in Colorado, Wally became interested in mountain climbing, photography, skiing, and generally exploring the Colorado wilderness areas. Wally climbed all of the 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado, some of them multiple times, and took many photographs along the way. He introduced his family to skiing, ice skating, and some hiking and cave exploration. He also climbed Mt. Baker, Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens and many more in Washington State as well as some mountains in Mexico.
Betty was passionate about her family and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was generous with everyone she met, but most of all Wally and the rest of her family. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye, and she was happiest when spending time with them. She was a beautiful pianist and enjoyed traveling with Wally, her daughters and her sister Barbara. Trips to Europe with her daughter Lauri and Hawaii with her sister Barbara, were her most memorable. Later in life, spent many hours listening to the music of her favorite soprano, Sarah Brightman.
Wally and Betty were liberal in the truest sense, and were passionate about causes such as global warming, denuclearization of our planet, and universal health care. Wally was always a pacifist, and both Betty and Wally participated in some anti-war activities during the time they lived in Reno. Wally wrote many letters to the editor to support these causes through his last year in Dallas, Oregon. Betty and Wally were frugal with their own needs and extremely generous with others.
Betty and Wally will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Wally was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty June Joura; his sister Verda Jean Cannell; his parents Robert and Blanche Joura; and his brother Ronnie Joura.
He is survived by daughters Lauri (Bob) Fitzgerald, Lisa (Terry) Jordan; and grandchildren Terry Lee Jordan Jr., Jason Jordan, and Michelle Jordan.
Betty was predeceased by her parents Fred and Ada Pecka; adoptive parents, Ray and Locky Mae Softly; and sisters Beverly Teller and Barbara Uhlarik.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to one of the causes they cared so much about. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Betty and Walden on Friday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is assisting the family. www.dallastribute.com.
