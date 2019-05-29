Wanda Marie Whelchel passed away May 4, 2019, in Independence.
She was born Dec. 2, 1926, in Galena, Kansas.
She is survived by daughters Thelma Denney and Sharon Cooper; grandchildren Shawne Jane Denney, and Duane and Sandy Oliver, Dusty Denney, and Mike and Shonna Oliver; and great-grandchildren Elle, Nash, Jeff and Riggs, and Trevor and Jenna.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Fir Crest Cemetery in Monmouth.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
Memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.