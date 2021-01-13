Wayne Hiebenthal was born on Oct. 31, 1933, and died Dec. 21, 2020, of age related causes. (Non-Covid).
He married Carol (Kleman) Nov. 14, 1952. Carol died June 23, 2007.
Wayne and Carol had four sons; Doug, Darrel, Don & Ron. Wives respectively include Charlene, DeeAnn, Julie and Sue, all living in Oregon. He had one younger brother, David and wife Sharon of Dallas; and had 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren.
Wayne farmed and together with Carol raised the boys in the home he and his father had built, working the family farm on Perrydale Road. When younger, Wayne was active in Farm Bureau. Wayne worked for Dallas Towmotor Caterpillar assembly plant for many years and Schneider trucking prior to retiring and a move to Springfield, Oregon. While in Dallas, Wayne and Carol served and attended EMB church. (Now Evangelical Bible Church.)
Wayne continually fascinated by God’s design of the universe, fittingly and peacefully went to re-join Carol and meet his Savior under light of the recent “Bethlehem star.” Wayne will also be lovingly remembered for engraving the wrong birth date on Carol’s headstone.
Family graveside will be planned for a future date.
Memorial donations / life remembrances may be made in Wayne’s name to: Life Journey Community Church 4575 SE Danica Ct, Portland, OR 97267 - Mitch Hiebenthal, Pastor (Grandson).
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, OR.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.