Weslie D. Foss, 94, a resident of Dallas died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born on March 9, 1925, in Hazen, North Dakota, the youngest of four older sons born to Edvin and Mamie Irish Foss. He married Elsie Krause on July 30, 1944.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1945 and was stationed in the Philippines as an M.P.
Wes and Elsie had two sons, Jerome “Jerry” and Myron “Chuck.” Elsie and both sons preceded him in death. Pop has two grandsons Chris Foss, of Portland, and Justin Foss, of Florida; and daughter-in-law Beverly Ball, of Dallas, and many nieces and nephews.
Private interment will be in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
