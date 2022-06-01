Aug. 22, 1929 - May 24, 20228
Weston Dodge Gray, Jr. was born Aug. 22, 1929, to Weston Dodge Gray, Sr and Luta Mayme (Petersen) Gray, the oldest of three children, in Alliance, Nebraska. His father worked road and Air Force Base construction, and then at the Hanford Nuclear Facility, in Washington, so the family moved quite a bit until they settled in Richland, Washington, where Weston graduated from high school.
He attended Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington, but interrupted his studies to become a clerk typist in the US Army and a personnel supervisor in the USAF and USAFR. While based in Chicago, Illinois, he met Jeanne Carol Spafford at a church picnic. They were married Aug. 23, 1952. They returned to Whitworth and he graduated in 1953 with a BA degree.
He graduated from San Francisco Theological Seminary with a BD in 1956, from Dubuque Theological Seminary with a STM in 1968, and in 1988 he completed his Doctorate of Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary.
Weston was a Presbyterian minister from 1956 to 1994. He served churches in Rochester, Farmington and Eveleth, Minnesota, and in Bisbee, Arizona, Pismo Beach, California, and Hazelton, Idaho. While in Bisbee, he went to Otahuhu, New Zealand for one year on an exchange pastorate.
When Weston retired in 1994, he and Jeanne chose to move to Dallas, Oregon, where he lived until his death. He became very active in the local Presbyterian Church and volunteered with many other organizations. He had been a member of Optimist, Kiwanis, and Lions International. He was a reading buddy tutor, drove for Meals on Wheels, worked at the Food Bank and James 2, donated blood and volunteered with the American Red Cross. His passion was the Boy Scouts and he was a member from childhood until 2018 serving in many different capacities, including as a chaplain. In 1972, he was presented with the Silver Beaver Award, the top award given to a volunteer in Boy Scouts for extended and outstanding service. He attended a Jamboree in Bulgaria in 2005 after meeting some Bulgarian Scouts here in Oregon. He earned the Boy Scout Eagle Award in 1945 and was very proud when his son, John, and grandson, Andrew, also earned the Eagle Award.
He and Jeanne were presented with the Volunteer Couple of the Year Award in 2006. He believed strongly in the Boy Scout slogan of “Do a Good Turn Daily” and found ways to continue doing that even with his declining health and memory by clipping used stamps and collecting pop can tabs to be donated.
He loved fishing, gardening, birdwatching, traveling, camping, collecting, cutting and polishing rocks, and making walking sticks. He enjoyed traveling to see his grandkids in Alaska or Nevada or meeting them in Mexico. He and Jeanne loved walking on the beach at the Oregon coast.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years Jeanne; his sister Janice; and his grandson Andrew.
He is survived by his brother William; his three children John (LaRae) Gray, Kathryn (Dave) Dohner, Laurence (Vonnie) Gray; and three grandchildren Noah Gray, RuthAnn Dohner and Sara Gray; as well as nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 1, at 12:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens Street, Dallas, Oregon. All are welcome to join the family to remember the life of this kind, giving man.
