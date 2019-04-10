Eagle, Idaho — Willetta “Willie” Reindl, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Eagle, Idaho, where she had lived in assisted care with her husband Bob since 2016. Bob preceded her in death, age 94, on Dec. 24, 2017, at the VA Hospital in Boise. As longtime Florence residents, it was their wish to be returned to their home town after both had passed to be buried together next to their son Melvin. (See date of Memorial & Life Celebration below).
Born in Florence, April 1925, Willie was the youngest of four children born to Henry and Flossie Huntington. After high school graduation (1943), Willie attended Eugene Business College, subsequently working as a clerk for Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene, Moffit Field Air Base in California and Crown Zellerbach near Gardiner.
Willie and Bob began dating when Bob was home on leave from the Navy during World War II. Eleven days later, they were married, and their union lasted nearly 73 years. Willie moved twice to the East Coast to live near Bob’s bases in Portland, Maine, and Norfolk, Virgina. They returned to Florence in 1948.
She loved vegetable and flower gardening, and had a gorgeous rose garden, and she was an outstanding seamstress and also taught 4-H sewing. When they transferred to Hebo with Bob’s USFS job, Willie took up toll painting, advancing to Norwegian Rosemaling, for which she became very proficient.
Upon retiring, they moved to Dallas in the Willamette Valley and spent many winters in southern Arizona. They both loved RV’ing with friends, exploring the West and Southwest. They were active members of the ELCA Lutheran Church in Florence, Tillamook and Dallas.
Willie is survived by their other two children, Susann (Kim) Ecklund, of Idaho, and Phil Reindl, of Oregon; and Phil’s two children, Heidi (Mike) Harper, of North Carolina, and Andy Reindl, of USAF Germany.
A Celebration for Two Lives Well Lived will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Florence: 10:30 Service, New Life Lutheran Church; 11:30 Military Honors Burial, Pacific Sunset Cemetery; 12:30 Catered lunch and Life Celebration at the Florence Event Center.
Friends and family welcome. Please RSVP by May 24 to sadieslair@gmail.com how many in your party.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.