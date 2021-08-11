William (Bill) Donald Neifert Sr., 84, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Salem, Oregon.
He was born August 22, 1936.
He is survived by his wife Linda; children Debby (Clancy) Bill Jr. (Tina) Jim (Lin) Joe (Tatiana) Rebecca, Julie, Heidi (Jeff) Debbie (Dale) Chris and Mike; along with 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Salem Evangelical Church Aug. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. The burial was in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.