William “Bill” Henry Libby was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, June 28, 2021.
He is survived by Sheila Libby, his loving wife of 62 years, and by a beloved son Daniel Libby. He is also survived by these additional bonus children Dale and Cheryl Lloyd, their children Douglas and Stacy plus three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and Susan and Joe Richard and their four children Annie, Lee, Tori and Krissi. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Kay Cleaver and Sandy Parker, brother-in-law Lynn Virgin and their children and grandchildren.
Bill’s family moved to California in 1941 and it was there he graduated from LIFE Pacific University in 1959. Over the course of 40 years he pastored several churches: Hastings, Nebraska, Los Molinos and Cottonwood, California, and Independence, Oregon. He retired in Dallas, Oregon, in 2003. In addition to being a spiritual leader, Bill was a roofer by trade and trained others.
He was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and William “Dugan” Libby, a sister Irene Dickerson and her husband Les and son Billy, his sister and brother in law Deanna and Odean Griffin, a brother in law Chuck Parker and a niece Rhonda Cleaver Timbrook. The celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Valley Life Assembly of God Church in Dallas, Oregon.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
Dana Yvonne Welborn
May 25, 1935 – July 2, 2021
Dana Yvonne Welborn passed away on July 2, 2021, at the age of 86. Dana was born May 25, 1935, in Heman, Idaho to Keith and Helen McGinn.
Dana married Gale Welborn in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 16, 1964, and they raised four children, Erin, Zach, Jessie and Samuel. She worked as a manager at JC Penney, and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints. She was highly active in the community, volunteering at Ella Curran Food Bank and schools, and helping people in need. Her many interests included quilt making, cooking, entertaining and reading.
Dana had a passion for helping others and was always ready to lend assistance to anyone in need. She cared for and adopted foster children. She had a way of making everyone around her feel special.
Dana was preceded in death by her husband Gale Welborn in 2001. She is survived by her children Erin Castro of Independence, Zach Welborn, Jessie Welborn, and Samuel Welborn of Monmouth and two grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 15, 1 p.m. at Smith Cemetery, Monmouth. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
