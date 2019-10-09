William H. McDonald, 82, of Dallas, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
He was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Dallas, the son of Eugene and Elise McDonald.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Harry, Dick and Thomas McDonald.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy (Mock) McDonald, of Dallas, and their children Billy McDonald, Ginger McDonald Rowan, and Brenda McDonald; two brothers Harper and Joe McDonald; and a sister Mary (McDonald) Weiss; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was a farmer and log truck driver. He joined the Army in 1959. He married Judy (Mock) McDonald on April 14, 1962.
A celebration of life will be held at the Majestic, 976 Main St., Dallas, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. Please bring your memories, favorite jokes, and a potluck dish to share.
