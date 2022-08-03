William Gavin Lumgair

May 2, 1963 - July 17, 2022
Gavin Lumgair, 59, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, with family by his side.
Gavin was born in Los Banos, California, to Donald and Wilma “Billie” Jean (Riddell) Lumgair.
After briefly moving to Monmouth, Oregon, with his mother and younger brother, Ian, the family settled down in Pendleton, Oregon, where Gavin lived until after graduating from Pendleton High School.
He then relocated to Palm Springs, California, where he worked for Eisenhower Medical Center for over 25 years. Gavin met Roni Ruiz and they spent many happy years together traveling and going on cruises.
He also gained a second family, the Garchinski’s, who were always there for him, especially after his mother died.
Gavin loved to travel and went to Scotland to connect with his Scottish heritage, getting a tattoo of his family crest.
Gavin loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and had a wonderful sense of humor, even adding a Harley decal to his prosthetic leg. He collected Harley Davidson T-shirts from all over the world that friends and relatives would bring him. He loved animals, especially his cat, Harley, who preceded him in death.
Medical challenges in 2013 necessitated the move back to Monmouth to be closer to family. He enjoyed going to the Riddell family farm and connecting with all the guys who worked there. When his bike was stolen, Bill, Tony, Martin and CT all pitched in to buy him a new one.
Gavin was eventually moved first to Blue Haven Residential assisted living in Independence before his final home at The Corvallis Caring Place. He received excellent care and made many friends along the way.
The family is especially grateful to The Corvallis Caring Place for the wonderful help care Gavin received throughout his stay.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, father, step-mother Darlene, and step-sister Kathy Kelly.
He is survived by his brother Ian (Jill) Lumgair Carthage North Carolina; uncle David (Christy) Riddell, Monmouth; aunts Elizabeth (Dale) Halligan, Monmouth, and Catherine Gillette, Dallas Oregon; nieces and nephew Lyssa, Connor, Caroline and Amelia Lumgair Carthage, North Carolina; step-sister Kalinda Kelly, Turlock, California; and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Gavin’s name to The Corvallis Caring Place, 750 NW 23rd St Corvallis, OR 97330 or get a Harley Davidson tattoo - he would have loved that.
The family is very thankful to Andrew at Farnstroms Mortuary for his compassionate help in making the arrangements.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 4, at Fir Crest Cemetery, 7925 Helmick Rd, Monmouth, OR 97361.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.