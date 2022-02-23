Nov. 11, 1929 - Feb. 12, 2022
William Wayne Tabler, born Nov. 11, 1929, passed on Feb. 12, 2022. Ninety-two-years young, he lived a full and meaningful life.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents William and Mamie Tabler and youngest son David Tabler. He left behind his wife of almost 71 years, Priscilla; sisters Twilo Schofield and Jan Daniels; sons Steven (Jessica) Tabler and Kevin (Roxanne) Tabler; and daughter Lisa (Don) Sharr. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren whom he adored.
Wayne honorably served in the Air Force during the Korean War as a mechanic stationed in North Africa. He spent most of his working life in the forest-products industry beginning as a logger in his hometown of Sweet Home, then as a finish department supervisor for Boise Cascade, ending his career as a sawyer for Hampton Lumber Company in Willamina. Additionally, he owned and operated Salem Glove company.
Upon retirement he and his good friend, Ralph Wolgamott, started and operated the successful guttering business Rainbow Gutters.
Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to play golf and was a member of Salem Town golf course. Wayne was a lifetime member of the Sweet Home and Independence Elks.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, model father/grandfather and true gentleman.
Services to follow at a later date.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com.
