The following article is attributed on behalf of the work that Polk County Commissioner and Board Chair, Craig Pope, has been a part of for Polk County. Pope contends the message is not about the money, but about the Governor’s willingness to ignore the breach of trust...and contract.
Legislative & Public Affairs Director For PAC/WEST Lobby Group “A billion here, a billion there, pretty soon you’re talking real money.” Sen. Everett Dirksen coined the phrase in 1969 as he warned of government spending getting out of control. Fast forward 52 years, and another debt clock is ticking for the State of Oregon.
Friday will mark the two-year anniversary of a landmark court decision in Linn County, where a jury found that the state short-changed rural communities in 13 counties by over a billion dollars in past and future revenues by unilaterally changing how it managed timberlands donated to the state in the late 1930s.Counties made the donations in exchange for revenue-sharing from a promise of sustainable timber harvests on those lands into the future.
The verdict came with an expensive attachment to the $1.06 billion damage award. The state (that would be taxpayers), would be charged an additional $260,000 in interest for every day the state failed to pay on the judgement. As of today, that billion dollars has grown by an additional $150 million as the state insists on appealing the decision rather than seeking common ground with those that once were considered partners but now viewed as courtroom adversaries.
The core legal issue is whether the state and counties agreed to a contract 80 years ago, and whether the state is allowed to change the terms of a contract if it views that necessary for the greater public good. Anyone who has purchased a home or financed a car at a dealer knows the fundamental elements of a contract: offer/acceptance/consideration. A contract can be written or implied. The jury decided that based on historical evidence and 60 years of performance of payments to the counties, the terms of the agreement were clear.
In 1998, the state changed course and decided the “greatest permanent value” of the donated lands to the people of Oregon was to further reduce managing the lands for timber production and then added insult to injury by telling rural communities they alone would have to pick up the tab.
Political and legal followers may find the debate over the state’s responsibilities for a contract a fascinating expedition. However, public employee unions and others battle-scarred by contract debates over PERS may be wary of the state continuing to press for a novel legal outcome in the timber litigation that might unintentionally reopen pension contract issues they believe were settled years ago.
Opportunity for Resolution Coming together to resolve this dispute outside of the courtroom is long overdue. If the future of evolving Oregon values is henceforth to be deemed a matter for litigation rather than cooperation, then all of us as Oregonians lose. If the penalty clock continues to tick and the counties prevail again on appeal, legislative budget writers will be faced with a huge hole to fill immediately. The chance for a structured settlement over a period of years would be lost.
If the state were to win on appeal, the message to rural Oregonians would be, once again, that your social, economic and community despair is not of concern to us. And what would these communities do with those dollars? They have said they will invest them in job training for displaced workers, public safety like fire and police, housing and economic revitalization, education, libraries, sewer and water infrastructure. Are these not public values?
To be clear, the counties have not challenged the state’s right to amend the management of these lands. The environmental benefits in a world confronted by climate change may indeed be the right course of action. The litigation does not require the state to make any changes in its timber harvest practices. It does say that where there is deemed to be public benefit for all, then all must share in the costs associated with that benefit.
Rural communities can’t be required to solely shoulder the burdens of those decisions. It is notable that just this week environmental and timber interests came together and signed an historic agreement with private landowners to improve habitat for fish and wildlife. That agreement recognized the burden that increased protections would place on those landowners and provides a compensation plan worth millions of dollars each biennium to those owners who add additional protections.
The state should do no less in recognizing the burdens that have been placed on rural county lands. Equity and inclusion are principles the state can still choose to embrace. It can turn those words into action by recognizing the rural hardships that have been created and provide an equitable settlement to mitigate the impacts of those hardships.
It can also affirm a commitment to inclusion of rural viewpoints and concerns and balance those fairly in future decision making on important state issues beyond just the management of natural resources. The urban/rural divide is of our own making and together we can choose a path toward being truly one Oregon.
PAC/WEST Lobby Group represents clients who are party to the litigation.
