While the Dallas School District Board of Directors heard once again from teachers and staff at one of their elementary schools about the disruptive — and frankly, abusive — behavior from some students toward teachers and assistants, board members started thinking outside the box.
Why not consider an alternative school for students in K-8 who do not do well in an ordinary school environment? It wouldn’t be just for students who may struggle with behavioral and mental health issues, but others who struggle in their classrooms for a variety of reasons. Board members mentioned the success students have found at the Morrison campus. Why not have that same option for children at younger grades?
It’s the start of a great idea. We hope the board is able to follow through with making it a reality. We know money will be an issue — it always is — but the board is on the right track with money available through the Student Success Act.
We’re not sure what steps need to be taken, or if this school is even a possibility, but look forward to the board and employees of the district flushing out what it will take, what it will look like, and how the community can help make this dream into a reality for our students.
The issue is not exclusive to Dallas. It would be great if we could set the example for other districts statewide.
