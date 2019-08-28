I would like to extend thanks to both the Dallas Police Department, and to community members on social media who helped find and hopefully hold accountable the alleged burglar who broke into West Valley Taphouse over the weekend. As a small business owner, theft comes right out of our pockets and can often be the difference between success and failure for a business. We posted camera images on Facebook and had leads almost immediately. The Dallas PD was able to make an arrest within days, and just maybe we’ll get some restitution and/or property back. The community’s attention and support was humbling to say the least. Thank you Dallas!
Sam Dufner
Dallas
