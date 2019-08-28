Trump tears into the prime minister of Greenland calling her statement about not selling Greenland to U.S. “nasty.” Is he aware how often he calls others nasty?
Trump’s attorneys sent a “cease and desist” letter to former advisor Steve Bannon to keep him from writing his book on Trump. Makes me wonder what stories Bannon has to tell.
So far Trump’s golfing has costs taxpayers over $110 million in just 2.5 years. The estimates for President Obama for eight years is about $4 million. So far Trump has spent more than 199 days on golf courses. Can’t he find the White House? And when he is at the White House, does he run the country by tweeting?
At a rally in Florida when a supporter yells “shoot them” when Trump asks what can be done about illegal immigrants, and Trump jokes about it.
Trump is endorsing Curt Schilling who is the outspoken Breitbart podcast host who espouses white nationalist rhetoric and said Sandy Hook was a hoax.
Israel is pressured by Trump to prevent Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar from visiting. Why? And he wonders why people accuse him of being a bully and racist.
After the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Trump says we need more gun laws, but the next day says we have plenty of laws. Which is it? Maybe the NRA made another contribution.
Now Trump is denouncing his pick for Federal Reserve chairman. No wonder he has such a turnover.
Clifford Brown
Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.